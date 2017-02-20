Community celebrates 21st annual King Dinner

Albany Community members gathered for the 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. celebration Monday to honor the legacy of the civil rights champion.

There was a change of scenery and a different date, but the message of the annual dinner remained the same.

"He left us a road map for how to effect social change in a non-violent way," Congressman Sanford Bishop said.

Bishop delivered the keynote speech of the night. He said he wanted to emphasize that all should take lessons from King and become a drum major for justice.

"Social justice, nutritional justice, criminal justice, economic justice, health justice, justice, justice, justice," Bishop said.

The event, which is typically held every year at the Civic Center on King's Birthday, was pushed back and moved to Albany State, as storm victims were seeking refuge in the Red Cross shelter during the holiday.

Organizers said this years theme 'embracing the dream by living with purpose' wasn't chosen because of the storm, but it certainly fit.

"This year it was selected before the catastrophes of last month, but it obviously blended in quite well when the community came together to work hard to help everyone out," organizer Ken Hodges said.

The proceeds from the event will also help storm victims.

The Albany Civil Rights Institute, which is typically benefited by the program, decided it wanted to split the money with the Dougherty County School System Disaster Relief Fund.

A show of community in honor of King's legacy.

