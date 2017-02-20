South Georgia immigration law firm sees uptick in clients

The firm has seen an uptick in clients (Source:WALB)

One South Georgia law firm has seen an increase in the number of people seeking legal assistance regarding their immigration status.

Attorneys at Albamonte Immigration Law in Americus said a lot of those cases are people wanting to secure a legal immigration status.

They attribute the bump to an increase in seasonal work during the summer, but, also, possibly, President Donald Trump's campaign promises to be tough on people entering the country illegally.

Employees at the firm said that increase in activity has kept up since last summer.

"From then on, we've just been getting consistent phone calls from the Stewart Detention Center," associate Jessica Wallace said. "But, before the election, I did notice some people specifically coming in to either become a citizen or those, who were married to U.S. citizens that had not filled anything, who were still undocumented, wanting to get all of their paperwork sorted out."

Some of the boost in activity has also been from ICE Raids in the area, checkpoints or run-ins with law enforcement.

Those folks in the state of Georgia detained by ICE are typically sent to Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin.

