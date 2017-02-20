Albany 'Beer and Hymns' event continues

Groups across the country are meeting up for similar events (Source:WALB)

An Albany group is continuing its tradition of singing songs and enjoying each other's company with a brew in hand.

The third 'Beer and Hymns' event was held at Harvest Moon Monday.

The last time folks got together to sing was a day after tornadoes destroyed parts of South Georgia.

People in other cities across the U.S. have also been holding similar events.

This month's theme was Love. The group plans to hold the event monthly.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.