Albany Area YMCA pool re-opens after repairs from storm damage

Albany area YMCA officials say some senior citizens have had health issues since their pool was closed because of storm damage.

So officials are very happy to announce that The Albany Y-M-C-A's pool has officially re-opened.

The Y made the announcement in an email to members Monday.

The pool was closed after the Gillionville Road facility received structural damage after the strong wind event on January 2nd.

"We have had so many people tell us they missed being at the Y," said Aquatics Director Teresa Manning. "They missed their daily swim we have senior citizens who use the pool for therapy everyday and they say how much they missed it and they've been aching and they've had problems with mobility. It's been great to have it back open. Plus it's been quiet over here, so it's nice to have everyone back."

There is still work being done on the deep end of the pool deck, so that area is off-limits until further notice.

