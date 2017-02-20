Crews respond to vacant house fire on Nilo Drive

Firefighters reported that the home was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene. (Source: Albany Fire Department)

Officials are on the scene, battling a house fire in the 300 block of Nilo Drive.

Firefighters reported that the home was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene.

According to officials, the vacant home on Nilo Plantation was damaged in January's tornado.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

