Charges upgraded to murder in Coffee Co. shooting

South Georgia's largest food bank is lending a helping hand to senior citizens in the community. Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting 1,500 applications from all across South Georgia for it's 'Commodity Supplemental Food Program.' The program provides seniors with a box of food each month.More >>
Business owners gave thousands of dollars to storm victims in the Dougherty County School system Thursday.More >>
Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 3.83"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 18.97"; -/+ Year to Date -3.73".More >>
Investigators in Grady County are searching for several suspects they believe stole a $5,900 utility vehicle. Deputies say it was stolen from a home in the Whigham area. From the surveillance photos investigators say it appears two people were involved in the theft.More >>
Hundreds of people visited downtown Thomasville on Thursday for the Flowers Foods Annual Shareholders Meeting. The event attracted folks from all over Georgia, Florida, and even other neighboring states like Alabama.More >>
