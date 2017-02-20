Charges upgraded to murder in Coffee Co. shooting

Officials have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Coffee County.

According to the Coffee county Sheriff's Office, Thomas Lamar Vining, 58, died at Coffee Regional Medical Center from a shotgun wound to the back.

Sheriff Doyle Wooten said Tuesday that Elton Gregory Griffis, 52, of Douglas, has been charged with one count of malice murder in the shooting death of the 58-year-old Vining.

The sheriff's office reported that deputies responded to a call of criminal trespass at a residence on Ramblewood Road just after 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

According to officials, Vining was the suspect of the trespass incident when he was shot. He was then taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at (912) 384-4227 or the Coffee County E-911 at (912) 384-7675.

Tips can also be called into the TIPS Line at (912) 383-8477.

