Second Chance Animal Rescue to open new location in Pelham

The Second Chance Animal Rescue formally in Grady County now has a new home in Pelham.

The city offered one of the old farmers market buildings to be used for the new shelter.

Second chance owner Mollie Johnson said there is a lot of work to be done but she is excited for the new opportunity.

Pelham currently does not have animal control.

Johnson said her rescue center will not operate as animal control but they will take in animals from the city and provide them shelter for up to three days.

If the animal is a stray, or is not claimed after three days they will go into the SCAR program to get medical treatment and hopefully be adopted.

In June of 2016, the shelter had to close it's doors in Cairo due to lack of funding.

With high electric bills and a deteriorating building, they could no long operate the shelter.

"I know it looks a mess right now it does but it's been abandoned for a while I look at it and see what it can be and this is exactly what our dogs need, freedom to move freedom to run and play," said Johnson.

The new location could take several months to get up and running.

The foundation of the building will stay, but kennels, drainage, and ventilation will have to be added.

SCAR is accepting donations for their new location.

They have listed these items on their facebook page:

Office Furniture

Chairs

Side tables

File cabinets

Metal shelving

Refrigerator freezer

Stainless steel pails

Leashes and collars

Utility sink

Cleaning supplies

Several Water hoses

Johnson says SCAR will have a community work day to help clean the property up in a few weeks before they actually open for business.

