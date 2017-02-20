New T-SPLOST proposed in Tift Co.

Over 80 million cars pass through here during the year (Source: WALB)

This is one of the busiest intersections in Southwest Georgia (Source: WALB)

The Tift County Manager is pushing for a new transportation sales tax to help road improvements at one of the busiest intersections.

According to the Department of Transportation...The intersection of Highway 82 and Interstate 75 sees nearly 82 million cars per year pass through the area. that's around 22,000 cars a day.

$23 million went towards road work in Tift County back in the last sales tax period.

Residents will vote on the tax.

The County manager is hopeful the tax will pass and says support is necessary to keep this intersection and Tift County's roads safe.

