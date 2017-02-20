New T-SPLOST proposed in Tift Co.

Americus city leaders are bringing back their farmer's market.More >>
Americus city leaders are bringing back their farmer's market.More >>
More downtown businesses in Americus are getting grants to fix up their storefronts to attract more customers.More >>
More downtown businesses in Americus are getting grants to fix up their storefronts to attract more customers.More >>
Emergency management officials continue to urge residents to stay vigilant Wednesday night, even though most of the storms have already passed.More >>
Emergency management officials continue to urge residents to stay vigilant Wednesday night, even though most of the storms have already passed.More >>
A man police were searching for, believed to have stolen a vehicle and wrecked it, was found Wednesday evening.More >>
A man police were searching for, believed to have stolen a vehicle and wrecked it, was found Wednesday evening.More >>
Today: 0.69": Monthly Total 3.89"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 19.00"; -/+ Year to Date -3.57".More >>
Today: 0.82": Monthly Total 3.20"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 18.31"; -/+ Year to Date -4.13".More >>