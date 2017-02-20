County officials propose combining fire departments...again

"We want to do what is best for our residents," said Pyrzenski (Source: WALB)

Proposed plan to combine the fire departments again given by the County Manager (Source: WALB)

Just 7 months after the city of Tifton and Tift County fire departments separated, there's a new proposal to combine the two again.

The Tift County manager says having two departments has made it harder.

However Tifton leaders are arguing that it would not benefit residents.

The City's fire department ISO insurance rating has improved from a 4 to a 3 just in this past year.

Pyrzenski says this has given significant savings to city residents in their insurance premiums for the city.

Adding that recombining the department would likely result in a higher rating and higher insurance premiums.

The city fire department has worked extremely hard to lower this rating.

Also based on what the county is proposing, the city of Tifton Fire Department would be eliminated and control would be turned over to the county department.

Pyrzenski saying he is willing to work with the county.

"I think if we could extend an arm forward to figure out what we could do together, whether it's a partnership or something that we could do to help each other, I'll all for that," said Pyrzenski.

Pyrzenski also tells me he proposed for the departments to train together and share resources when the need arises.

Both managers say this has been something that has been discussed back and forth for over two years, each assuring residents they will do what they feel is best for them.

