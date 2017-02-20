GHSA State Basketball 2nd Round matchups

Here are the south Georgia second round matchups for the GHSA state basketball playoffs:

Boys:

Colquitt Co. at Norcross- (Class 7A)

Berkmar at Tift Co.- (Class 7A)

Coffee at South Paulding- (Class 6A)

Tri-Cities at Valdosta- (Class 6A)

Hughes at Lee Co.- (Class 6A)

Westover at Sandy Creek- (Class 4A)

Lovett at Crisp Co.- (Class 3A)

Thomasville at Chattooga- (Class 2A)

Rockmart at Early Co.- (Class 2A)

Quitman Co. at Macon Co.– (Class A-Public)

Manchester at Clinch Co.- (Class A-Public)

Wilcox Co. at Montgomery Co.- (Class A-Public)

Towns Co. at Calhoun Co.- (Class A-Public)

Hawkinsville at Turner Co.- (Class A-Public)

Girls:

Brookwood at Colquitt Co.- (Class 7A)

Valdosta at Northview- (Class 6A)

Cook at Greater Atlanta Christian- (Class 3A)

Dawson Co. at Monroe- (Class 3A)

Berrien at Model- (Class 2A)

Armuchee at Fitzgerald- (Class 2A)

Turner Co. at Telfair Co.- (Class A-Public)

Wilcox Co. at Woodville-Tompkins- (Class A-Public)

Lanier Co. at Pelham- (Class A-Public)

Terrell Co. at Greenville- (Class A-Public)

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.