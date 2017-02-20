GHSA State Basketball 2nd Round matchups

Here are the south Georgia second round matchups for the GHSA state basketball playoffs:
Boys:
Colquitt Co. at Norcross- (Class 7A)
Berkmar at Tift Co.- (Class 7A)
Coffee at South Paulding- (Class 6A)
Tri-Cities at Valdosta- (Class 6A)
Hughes at Lee Co.- (Class 6A)
Westover at Sandy Creek- (Class 4A)
Lovett at Crisp Co.- (Class 3A)
Thomasville at Chattooga- (Class 2A)
Rockmart at Early Co.- (Class 2A)
Quitman Co. at Macon Co.– (Class A-Public)
Manchester at Clinch Co.- (Class A-Public)
Wilcox Co. at Montgomery Co.- (Class A-Public)
Towns Co. at Calhoun Co.- (Class A-Public)
Hawkinsville at Turner Co.- (Class A-Public)
Girls:
Brookwood at Colquitt Co.- (Class 7A)
Valdosta at Northview- (Class 6A)
Cook at Greater Atlanta Christian- (Class 3A)
Dawson Co. at Monroe- (Class 3A)
Berrien at Model- (Class 2A)
Armuchee at Fitzgerald- (Class 2A)
Turner Co. at Telfair Co.- (Class A-Public)
Wilcox Co. at Woodville-Tompkins- (Class A-Public)
Lanier Co. at Pelham- (Class A-Public)
Terrell Co. at Greenville- (Class A-Public)
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.