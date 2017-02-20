Albany city employee struck by garbage truck transferred to Macon Hospital

Officials responded after they received a report that someone was struck by a garbage truck. (Source: WALB)

According to the police a city worker received serious internal injuries after he was struck by a 2011 Peterbilt garbage truck Monday afternoon.

Keanon Serrod Tumblin, 42, was taken to Phoebe Putney by EMS for treatment but has been transferred to Macon Hospital.

Police stated that Tumblin was hit by the truck driven by Troy Anthony Martin, 36 around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of West Society Avenue.

According to officials, the two men were picking up garbage at a dumpster at Lincoln Elementary School when Tumblin, who was the ground guide, got out of the truck.

Then police said that Martin hit and ran over Tumblin while he was backing the truck up.

The incident is still under investigation.

