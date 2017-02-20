Teen arrested in connection with 10 entering autos

A teenager was arrested after police said he was involved in 10 different entering autos.

The Dougherty County Police department has been investigating multiple entering autos around the North County Line Road area since November.

All of the cars were unlocked when someone went through them.

DCP arrested Skyler Flournoy, 17, on Thursday.

Flournoy is facing entering auto charges.

Police executed a search warrant at Flournoy's home on James Drive and found stolen items inside the home.

Lieutenant Stephen Mitchum said they also found burned stolen items that Flournoy tried to get rid of.

"There was ammunition that was taken out of some. There were a few handguns, rifles, sunglasses, just various items that had value to them," said Lt. Mitchum.

Lt. Mitchum reminds folks to never leave valuables in your car and to always lock your doors.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.