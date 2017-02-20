Police release list of qualified, licensed contractors

How can you tell a phony contractor from a legitimate one? (Source: WALB)

Contractors from around the country are here in Albany offering their services to help with home repairs after last month's tornadoes.

But how can you tell a legitimate contractor from a phony?

The Dougherty County Police department said they haven't had many calls of scams, but they expect that to change as more debris is cleared, which means more homeowners can start making necessary repairs.

They said they're working one case where a woman paid $3,500 up front and has yet to receive repairs.

DCP Lieutenant Stephen Mitchum said you should never pay up front.

"Make sure that they have their business license," he said. "The Code Enforcement, they've been issuing out business licenses to all of the companies that are here in the area doing work. Get more than one quote from various businesses."

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, call your local law enforcement agency.

We have an updated list below of the names of businesses that have been checked for permits and qualification by the License & Business Support Department:

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.