Police: 90-year-old woman shoots husband in back

A 90-year-old woman was charged with aggravated assault, after police said she shot her husband.

Police said Emma Walton was arrested around midnight on Saturday.

It happened on the 2900 block of Radium Springs Road in Albany.

Investigators said Walton and her 86-year-old husband got into an argument.

The argument escalated and police said Walton shot him in the back.

"He was shot with a .38 caliber revolver," said Dougherty County Police Lieutenant Stephen Mitchum. "And the projectile actually went through his back and came out the front of him."

Walton's husband was released from the hospital.

She is now charged with aggravated assault.

