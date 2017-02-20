Thomas University briefly locked down after shooting near campus

The Thomas County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that prompted Thomas University to briefly lock down Monday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

The Thomas County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that prompted Thomas University to briefly lock down Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened near South Street, and a gunshot hit Student Life Center on TU’s Magnolia Campus.

Police are looking for two people, their descriptions weren't immediately available. Police are also looking for two sedans, one white and one green.

No injuries were reported and the lockdown lasted around 13 minutes, according to the Thomas University Facebook page.

