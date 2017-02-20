Carters celebrate President's Day in Plains

Lewis James was in town with his fellow boy scouts. (Source: WALB)

The program was held at Plains High school. (Source: WALB)

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady held a President's Day program. (Source: WALB)

It's not every year you get to celebrate President's Day in the presence of a former commander in chief.

On Monday, an auditorium full of people of all ages got to do just that.

"Happy President's Day," former president Jimmy Carter addressed the crowd with a smile.

"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity," said 15-year-old Aaron Yu.

"A wonderful event for a wonderful occasion," is how Columbus resident Thomas Lee Jones described the program.

For the third consecutive year, former President Jimmy Carter and the former first lady celebrated President's Day in their hometown.

"It is indeed a very special event for us to have them here with us today in this very intimate environment where people can have personal contact with the former president and first lady," said Barbara Judy, the Jimmy Carter National Historic site's superintendent.

In the Plains High School auditorium President Carter and his beloved Rosalyn recalled the events that took place at Camp David in 1978.

"Camp David was an unbelievable experience for me," said Rosalynn with a grin.

It was during those 12 Days, President Carter helped the Egyptians and Israelis negotiate a peace treaty that still stands decades later.

"Not a single word of that peace treaty has been broken," said Carter, as the audience applauded.

The audience listened and laughed.

"If I had one more thing to do to preserve peace forever I would have been re-elected to a second term," Carter joked.

Several college students had the chance to ask questions.

"The questions they created were ones that show the Carter legacy is still very meaningful and the issues today are still very meaningful of those times," said Judy.

Whether it was through the eyes of a young child or an adult, both agreed today was meaningful.

"It was really cool to see how he was still very active in his role as a leader," said 16-year-old Lewis James.

"To be in this environment on this day to celebrate President's Day was just amazing," recalled James.

Following the program, both Carter and Rosalynn held book signings, giving the public another chance to interact face-to-face.

