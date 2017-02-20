Mutual Aid Agreement between MCLB and EMS continued - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mutual Aid Agreement between MCLB and EMS continued

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
Dougherty County leaders have said yes to continuing an agreement with the Marine Corps Logistics Base offering support during a crisis.

The Mutual Aid Agreement between the county's Emergency Medical Services and the MCLB allows the two groups to provide reciprocal first responder help during a natural or man-made crisis.

County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to renew the contract.

