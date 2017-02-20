Jimmy Carter National Historic site promotes educational opportunities

Students in Nebraska were on a live feed of the presentation. (Source: WALB)

Folks at the Jimmy Carter National Historic site are working on a new way to help educate our nation's youth.

Leaders at the site partnered with the Georgia Board of Education to create more educational programs.

On Monday former President Jimmy Carter and the former first lady had a special President's Day celebration.

Local college students had the chance to ask the former president questions and schools throughout the country could tune in through a live broadcast.

Both a middle and high school in Nebraska connected to the event.

"So this year for the first time, with this program, we did a live feed that was available to all schools in the state of Georgia. We are interested to see whether we can grow that program," said park superintendent Barbara Judy.

Next week the Jimmy Carter National Historic site will be hosting an academic bowl at the Plains High school museum.

It's one of many educational events that will take place at the site this year.

