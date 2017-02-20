County commissioner raises questions about storm shelters for daycare facilities

Close to one month after a deadly tornado ripped through Dougherty County, the owner of a small family day care facility was questioned by county leaders during a commission meeting Monday about building a storm shelter.

The family daycare is located on Tiger Court in East Albany, a community that was spared the devastation other mobile home neighborhoods just a few blocks away experienced on January 22.

The owner, Carolyn Greene, requested special approval by the commission to expand to a group day care facility, and during that process Commissioner Anthony Jones asked about adding a storm shelter.

Greene told the commission she was already exploring the possiblity of purchasing a FEMA storm shelter.

Jones said that the storm shelter discussion would not impact them getting the special approval to operate a group daycare.

The commission voted unanimously to grant special approval allowing Greene to operate a group daycare, a designation that allows the business to care for up to 18 children.

Daycares are not required to have a FEMA storm shelter.

