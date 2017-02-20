DCP will add six new cop car cameras

New cameras will be installed for Dougherty County police vehicles.

Dougherty County commissioners approved the expenditure during Monday's meeting.

It will cost $29,442 for the six mobile camera systems, which will replace six other cameras that need to be replaced due to aging.

An officer we spoke with said the cameras not only protect the public, but they protect police, too.

"For transparency for the public, as well as investigations for us. A lot of times we have complaints against officers we are able to clear up by just looking at the film", said Capt. Jason Hager.

There is money set aside in the SPLOST VI budget to pay for the cameras.

