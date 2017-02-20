Dawson Road traffic slowed by collision

An Ambulance and APD are responding to a wreck at the corner of Dawson Road and Whispering Pines Road.
We believe that two vehicles are involved, and we don't yet know the extent of injuries.
It's best to avoid this area for the time being.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.