Dawson Road traffic slowed by collision - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dawson Road traffic slowed by collision

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Ambulance and APD are responding to a wreck at the corner of Dawson Road and Whispering Pines Road.

We believe that two vehicles are involved, and we don't yet know the extent of injuries.

It's best to avoid this area for the time being.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly