Former Meigs mayor accused of violating bond

The former Meigs Mayor Linda Harris has been accused of violating her bond conditions. (Source: WALB)

The former Meigs Mayor Linda Harris has been accused of violating her bond conditions.

This comes eleven days after a jury found Harris on two felony counts of theft by taking and violation of oath of office.

According to an incident report filed on Monday, February 13th, deputies responded to city hall around 11:05 am in reference to a criminal trespass complaint.

Deputies said a city clerk reported Harris came onto city hall property, violating her bond.

Harris told deputies that she went to city hall to pay her water bill and left.

Later that morning, Harris called the sheriff's office and was told by a sheriff's office employee that her bond conditions are still in place until her sentencing, March 23rd.

The report stated that Harris said she had no one else to take her payment up to city hall and thought it would be ok to go.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.