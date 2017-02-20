ASU kicks off lecture series to commemorate Black History Month

The lectures are open to ASU students and faculty members. (Source:WALB)

This month, the Albany State University (ASU) is offering its students a new lectures series.

ASU’s 2017 Black History Month Specialized Lectures and Discussion Series begins on Monday, February 20, 2017, and runs through Thursday, February 23, 2016.

Themes for this series include: Global Citizenship, the Significance and Relevance of Mathematics, Technological Breakthroughs and the College Student, and the Importance of Strategic Management.

The themes include aspects of Black History Month.

Organizers told WALB News 10 that the series is another educational opportunity for students.

“We are very limited with the number of courses that students can take before graduation. So, we have to think and devise strategies,” ASU’s Director of International Programs Dr. Nneka Nora Osakwe said.

The lectures are open to ASU students and faculty. They begin at 10:00 a.m. inside the Student Center Ballroom.

ASU hopes to hold another series in the future.

