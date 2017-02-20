WATCH: Girl's reaction to surprise Disney trip is priceless

Lexie Lee is all of us when she finds out not only her family is going to Disney, but she also doesn't have to go to school the next day. (Source: Clemons family)

Sometimes it's not so much about what you are going to do, but the anticipation and excitement about getting to do it.

And it was one little girl who went into a fit of giggles when she learned she was going to Disney World.

The Clemons family just took a trip to Disney, but their kids had no idea they were going.

Tyler and Leslie Clemons, of Fitzgerald, picked up their son and daughter, Logan and Lexie Lee, from school before hitting the road last week.

When Leslie explained where they were going, Lexie Lee and Logan responded exactly like you hoped they would, and it was all caught on camera.

In the video, which was uploaded to Facebook, Leslie and Lexie Lee are leaving a school building and getting into the family car.

As Lexie Lee is getting into her car seat, the most adorable exchange happens:

"Me and Daddy just kinda wanted to go do something fun today. So we wanted to go get brother and get you and go do something fun," said Leslie. "Uh, what are we going to do?" asks Lexie Lee "What would you like to go do?" asks Leslie "Go to Disney World?" asks Lexie Lee "Sure, let's go!" said Leslie

Then, Lexie Lee dissolves into happy giggles as her mom tells her that they're going to Disney right then and meeting some friends.

If the video is any indication, we're pretty sure the Clemons had a good time.

