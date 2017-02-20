ATC and Sherwood Baptist to offer adult education at the Hope Center

The Hope Center on Pine Avenue will now be offering adult education classes through Albany Technical College. (Source: WALB)

The Hope Center on Pine Avenue will now be offering adult education classes through Albany Technical College.

The college partnered with Sherwood Baptist Church to make it possible.

On Monday, representatives from the church and Albany Technical College held a ribbon cutting so officially open the center's doors.

After holding an outreach day at the center last summer, adults in the area expressed interest.

They told administrators getting to Albany Technical college's campus was difficult.

Administrators said the location at 925 Pine Ave is more convenient.

The school has also partnered with the city to make the location a stop on the bus route.

"I just think that this is a unique situation where we have a faith based community coming together with education so we can address the needs of our community," said ATC Adult Education Vice President Linda Coston.

"We're going to provide a facility where people can not only walk here, but receive the education they need in a timely manor," said Sherwood Baptist Church Pastor Ken Bevel.

If you are interested in attending classes there, you can call Albany Technical College's Adult Education Department at (229) 430-1620.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.