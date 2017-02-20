Get storm rebuilding advice from FEMA

South Georgians who are trying to recover and rebuild from the January storms can get expert advice on rebuilding better and stronger, at no charge.

FEMA mitigation experts will gather at The Home Depot in Albany to help.

The advice is available starting Thursday, February 23, and runs through Tuesday, February 28.

These construction professionals will be available to answer questions, and offer home rebuilding tips with proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from disasters.

Most of the information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

The Home Depot is located at 1219 North Westover Blvd., Albany, Ga. 31707

The Hours are:

Thursday-Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Free reference booklets in English and Spanish with information on protecting your home from future damage will be available.

More tips about strengthening property can be found HERE.

To learn more about Georgia’s disaster recovery, visit HERE .

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.