Suspect in custody after burglary at storm-damaged home

Dispatchers confirm the robbery happened at a home in the 800 block of N. Jefferson. (Source: WALB)

One person is in custody after breaking into a storm-damaged home in central Albany, Albany police said.

Police responded to the call around 1:30 Monday morning at a home in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street.

According to police, the homeowners, Robert E. Carlie and Crystal McPherson, had reported their home had been burglarized at least twice after it was damaged in the January 2 storm.

The owners decided to stay in the home overnight when someone broke into the home again.

Police confirm that Willie Charles Johnson, 64, was caught inside the house, and was taken into custody.

Anyone who sees someone suspicious in storm-damaged areas should contact police immediately.

