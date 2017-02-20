Mr. and Mrs. Carter to celebrate Presidents' Day in Plains

The high school is where both Carters attended school. (Source:WALB)

The Plains High School Museum is part of the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site. (Source:WALB)

South Georgians will have the chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Carter on Monday, February 20, 2017.

At 11:00 a.m., at the Plains High School Museum, former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter will hold a presentation focusing on the Camp David Accords, an agreement negotiated by President Carter which resulted in peace between Israel and Egypt.

After the presentation, the Carters will hold a book signing. Both Mr. and Mrs. Carter will sign copies of their books as well as take pictures with participants.

Park Superintendent Barbara Judy told WALB News 10 that guests are always about the Carters.

“People do all the time. And President and Mrs. Carter visit Plains High School and the other park sites, particularly the Boyhood Farm, on a regular basis. It’s often a surprise to us,” Judy said.

This is the third year in a row that the Carters have celebrated Presidents’ Day at the site.

For the first time this year, the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site is partnering with the Georgia Department of Education to allow students and those interested at home to watch the presentation online.

“Anybody at home or at work, anywhere where it’s appropriate to take time out on their Monday and participate in this Presidents’ Day program, will be able to dial into that connection. So, we hope people will take advantage of that opportunity,” Judy said.

The Plains High School Museum is located at 300 N. Bond Street in Plains.

Monday’s event is free and open to the public.

