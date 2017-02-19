Struggling Rams suffer 8th straight defeat in 12 innings

Albany State baseball has limped through a steep opening slate of games, the bleeding wouldn't stop this weekend.

Sunday afternoon the Golden Rams took it to 12 innings, but were defeated by Saint Leo 9-6.

The Lions swept ASU in a 3-game weekend series, and it was the 8th straight loss to start the season.

ASU will look for the elusive win No. 1 against Auburn University Montgomery Tuesday afternoon.

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Albany State's West campus.

