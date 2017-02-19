Candlelight vigil honors Dougherty Co. tornado victims, missing child

"The community needs to stick together because we never know what each day may hold," said Kay Heard, another organizer. (Source: WALB)

It was a somber Sunday night in Albany as several dozen people gathered to remember those killed in January's tornado.

The message in the midst of the sadness was one of hope that the unity currently felt in South Georgia will stick around.

The Albany Civic Center Amphitheater played host to the candlelight vigil to remember the five lives taken by the tornado that ripped through Dougherty County on January 22.

Each person in attendance grabbed a candle in remembrance, as organizers lit four candles at the front of the amphitheater, representing grief, courage, memories and love.

"I figured that amongst all the natural disaster, all the destruction, that this would be a good way to bring everybody together to remember our missing child, to remember the ones that lost their lives," Medley said.

Wooden crosses, made out of storm debris by volunteers, lined the front of the amphitheater, each one with a white rose. The crosses represented Patricia Gohman, Paul Freeman, Oscar Reyna, James and Cathy Mosley who were all killed by the storm.

"We just gotta continue to reach out, love on people and make our own sacrifices to show people we love them," said Waller.

Those who attended stress how important it is for South Georgians to help each other as time goes on and the grieving process continues.

"When the dust starts settling, that we don't settle. That we continue to pull together and help one another," Waller said.

The ceremony also honored Detrez Green, 2, who was reported missing after the tornado.

His body is yet to be found, and Dougherty County Police along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

