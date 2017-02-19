New flea market offers opportunity for vendors

"This has allowed me to return to some sort of normalcy," said Reynolds (Source: WALB)

The Albany Auto Center is lending a hand to businesses impacted by last month's tornado.

The center has opened a flea market and is inviting vendors to join.

They have a handful of vendors already, selling everything from produce, clothes and home cooked food.

Most of the vendors selling were affected by the storms.

Lori Reynolds lost her shop in the storm and is now using this table as her second chance.

"It kinda gives me a sense of normalcy and get back to what I like doing. I like talking to the kids and I like talking to the people. I enjoy selling. It gives me a chance to get back to what I'm used to doing and not be in all the mess," said Reynolds.

If you're interested in being a vendor at the Auto Center's flea market, contact the Albany Auto Center at (229) 432-7020. It is located at 3115 Sylvester Road.

