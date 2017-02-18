ASU homecoming ruined by rival Wildcats

HPER gym was as full as it had been all season (Source: WALB)

Albany State's basketball homecoming produced a packed HPER gym, but the home fans would go home winless.

The men dropped their 4th straight game in an 87-65 loss to Fort Valley State.

They Rams will enter the SIAC tournament as the No. 6 seed.

In the early game it would come down to the final possession, but the Lady Rams failed to get a shot off.

Fort Valley State completed the sweep with a 49-48 win over Albany State's women.

The loss snapped a 3-game winning streak and drops ASU to a (5-10) record in the SIAC.

