Trojans serve up a sweep in home opener - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Trojans serve up a sweep in home opener

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
Connect
Lee baseball starts the year 3-0 (Source: WALB) Lee baseball starts the year 3-0 (Source: WALB)
LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

Lee County hosted Hardaway in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader and slipped by with two close wins.

In the first match, the Trojans got off to a 2-0 start in the first inning and would go on to win 4-3 in 11 innings.

The Trojans improved to 3-0 after defeating Hardaway 4-2 on the back end of the doubleheader.

Lee County will host Thomas County Central Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:45.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly