Trojans serve up a sweep in home opener

Lee County hosted Hardaway in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader and slipped by with two close wins.
In the first match, the Trojans got off to a 2-0 start in the first inning and would go on to win 4-3 in 11 innings.
The Trojans improved to 3-0 after defeating Hardaway 4-2 on the back end of the doubleheader.
Lee County will host Thomas County Central Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:45.
