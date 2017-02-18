Juvenile victim may be involved in Aggravated Assault

The victim of an auto accident may be involved with an Aggravated Assault (WALB image)

The juvenile subject hit by a vehicle Saturday evening may possibly be involved in an Aggravated Assault incident.

Officials responded to the 1100 block of North Westover Boulevard in reference to an auto accident with pedestrian injuries.

According to officials, a juvenile was hit by a burgundy sedan at about 7:08 p.m.

The subject, who may be involved in what is now an Aggravated Assault, was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Vernon McDonald, who noticed the auto accident, was traveling south on the 1000 block of Liberty Expressway at the time and heard an air rifle being fired at his vehicle. Shortly after hearing the shots fired, he saw two people run across the street towards Albany Mall.

McDonald then pulled over on the side of the road to inspect for damage done by the air rifle, noticing a hit on the driver's side rear fender.

He suspected the subjects in the Aggravated Assault were lying in the grass and shooting at cars driving along Liberty Expressway.

Officials noticed a small chip of paint on the driver's side rear fender of the vehicle and took pictures for evidence.

More information will become available as the investigation continues.

