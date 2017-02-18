Radium Springs area church serves as distribution center

"We want to help all of the people in the community," said Moored (Source: WALB)

The church served as a distribution center for the Radium Springs area (Source: WALB)

One church opened its doors today as a distribution center that some of those residents can walk to.



Iglasia Viviendo En Fe offered up clothes, food and toiletries.

They had full tables of children and adult clothing.

Some of the items were donated from the YMCA.

Pastor Ana Moored says none of the church members were hurt but their homes were destroyed and some lost their personal items.

"This is the first time something like this happened. This is the time to be together. Doesn't matter what country they are, doesn't matter what church they go to. What's important is if they need help, we are here to help," said Moored.

Anyone was welcome to pick up as much as they needed.

Moored did not want to help just the church members, but everyone that lived in the area.