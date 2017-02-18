AFD gets community help for training facility clean-up

"It's a platform to bring the community together to help," said Perez (Source: WALB)

Damage has prevented AFD from using their training facility (Source: WALB)

Albany Fire Department officials say they're now getting help removing the storm debris at their fire training center thanks to a non-profit disaster organization.

Training stopped after the facility was hit by the powerful tornado on January 22nd, which could keep hundreds of new firefighters from getting their certifications.

But one disaster relief organization is attacking the problem head-on.

Americorps arrived two weeks ago to help with what they are calling Project HERO.

Strong winds snapped trees resulting in millions of dollars in damage.

The backup Emergency Operations Center and 911 building was built to withstand 200 miles per hour winds but the other buildings were not.

Americorp volunteers helped today with cleanup efforts, cutting down trees, repairing fences and picking up leftover debris.

"It's a platform to bring the community together and assist in something to benefits everyone. This benefits the community with safety. This is where a lot of firemen get their training done and not just the city of Albany, but 23 other surrounding counties," said Carlos Perez, Project Outreach Liaison.



The Westover High School ROTC and other members of the community joined to help out today as well.

Fire Department officials say they are thankful for the extra helping hands.

The second floor of the facility was completely blown out but they hope to have the facility back to full use soon.

