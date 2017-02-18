Zumbathon helps raise money for storm victims

Over 5 instructors from all over South Georgia taught dances (Source: WALB)

Over 50 dancers came out to the event (Source: WALB)

An Albany Zumba studio hosted a zumbathon hoping to get people moving while raising money for a good cause.

The Zumbathon was hosted at First United Methodist.

All of the proceeds will go to Mission Change to benefit families affected by the Jan. 2 wind storm and the Jan. 22 tornado.

From ten to twelve, folks got to enjoy good music, refreshments and dance with some of Southwest Georgia's best Zumba instructors.

Studio V-Fit Owner Victoria Leister says the Zumbathon is a great way to bring the community together.

"A need like this time where the community where hundreds of families that were affected, it does not matter about anything else, we want to come together and have a good time while helping others," said Leister.

There were at least 5 Zumba instructors teaching over 50 people who attended the event.

