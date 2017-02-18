Zumbathon helps raise money for storm victims

Monday went quickly for jurors in this case. The judge dismissed them around noon, after one of the eye-witnesses who is behind bars refused to go to the trial.More >>
Preliminary investigations revealed the female victim fell from a billboard while conducting routine maintenance, and suffered fatal injury, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin J. Fiveash.
Health officials are urging you to be careful around wildlife and stray animals, after a South Georgia family was attacked by a fox with rabies. This happened last Thursday on Cotton Avenue in Lake Park. A man and his dog were attacked by the fox when they went outside their house. Lowndes County animal service employees said the fox's test came back positive for Rabies. "Once someone really becomes infected with the rabies virus and it develops into the disease.
The man convicted of ambushing a Valdosta Police officer in 2016 was sentenced Monday morning to 10 years, for attempted murder.
Every year, the debate over vaccinating children stirs up conversation about whether or not they are necessary. Ashlyn Becton looks into why some choose not to vaccinate while others think children need the protection.
