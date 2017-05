The Lady Knights claimed 3rd place in the region (Source: WALB)

Results from the final day of play in the GISA Region 3-AAA basketball tournament:

Boys

Championship: Deerfield-Windsor 53, Brookwood 29

3rd place game: Valwood 49, Southland 43

Girls

Championship: Tiftarea 56, Brookwood 45

3rd place game: Deerfield-Windsor 63, Southland 38

