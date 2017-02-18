Saturday's GHSA first round scores/highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Saturday's GHSA first round scores/highlights

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
Connect
Lee Co. advances to sweet 16 (Source: WALB) Lee Co. advances to sweet 16 (Source: WALB)
(WALB) -

South Georgia scores from Saturday night's GHSA first round basketball games:

Boys 

Hillgrove 59, Lowndes 51

Tift Co. 65, Marietta 44

Valdosta 56, Lakeside, Evans 55

Coffee 77,  Heritage, Conyers 71 (OT)

Lee Co. 71, Alcovy 58

Fayette Co. 58, Bainbridge 48 

Westover 64, Baldwin 60

Thomson 67, Americus-Sumter 62

Jenkins 75, Cook 65 

Johnson, Savannah 65, Monroe 52

Washington Co. 51, Albany 46

Dublin 66, Fitzgerald 65

Thomasville 59, Bleckley Co. 41

Early Co. 63, SW Macon 48

Quitman Co. 70, Dooly Co. 67

Crawford Co. 72, Terrell Co. 65

Central-Talbotton 75, Irwin Co. 49

Towns Co. 68, Schley Co. 58

Wilcox Co. 81, Twiggs Co. 76

Randolph-Clay 85, Manchester 56

Girls

Hillgrove 69, Tift Co.66

Johnson, Savannah 79, Crisp Co. 27 

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly