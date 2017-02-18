Saturday's GHSA first round scores/highlights

South Georgia scores from Saturday night's GHSA first round basketball games:
Boys
Hillgrove 59, Lowndes 51
Tift Co. 65, Marietta 44
Valdosta 56, Lakeside, Evans 55
Coffee 77, Heritage, Conyers 71 (OT)
Lee Co. 71, Alcovy 58
Fayette Co. 58, Bainbridge 48
Westover 64, Baldwin 60
Thomson 67, Americus-Sumter 62
Jenkins 75, Cook 65
Johnson, Savannah 65, Monroe 52
Washington Co. 51, Albany 46
Dublin 66, Fitzgerald 65
Thomasville 59, Bleckley Co. 41
Early Co. 63, SW Macon 48
Quitman Co. 70, Dooly Co. 67
Crawford Co. 72, Terrell Co. 65
Central-Talbotton 75, Irwin Co. 49
Towns Co. 68, Schley Co. 58
Wilcox Co. 81, Twiggs Co. 76
Randolph-Clay 85, Manchester 56
Girls
Hillgrove 69, Tift Co.66
Johnson, Savannah 79, Crisp Co. 27
