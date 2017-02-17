Albany's Franklin signs with MacMurray

Football signing day has come and gone, but there are still plenty of student-athletes in south Georgia making their commitment to play at the college level.

Add Albany High's Tramoksi Franklin to the list of south Georgia signees. The Indians lineman signed with the MacMurray College Highlanders in Jacksonville, Illinois Friday morning.

While he's excited to live out his lifelong dream of playing college football, he knows the reason he's going to school is for his education.

"I'm not going to say they were the first school to offer me. They were the first school that made me feel like I need to be here, and that I deserve a great education," Franklin says. "My first goal is to make the dean's list. After that, it's just maintain that GPA and make sure you're in good graces."

MacMurray plays at the Division III level. In 2016, the Highlanders finished 8-2, the program's most successful season since 2004.

