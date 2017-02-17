Sumter County schools to host job fair

Sumter County school system will hold a job fair on Saturday to recruit certified teachers in all areas. (Source: WALB)

The Sumter County School system is looking to hire more teachers.

The school system will hold a job fair on Saturday to recruit certified teachers in all areas.

School officials said candidates will have the opportunity to meet with the principal and other teachers.

It also gives them a better idea of SCS environment.

The school system currently has 15 openings.

"Sumter County provides a real opportunity for teachers to grow as teachers. We have an excellent teacher support program. We provide a lot of resources for teachers to train and just be the best they can absolutely be in their position," said SCS spokesperson Tom DeTitta.

Sumter County Schools job fair will be held on Saturday between 9 a.m to 12 p.m. at Reese Park in Americus.

