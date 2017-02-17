Albany Y offers holiday break camp on President's Day

The Y's holiday break camp costs $28 for members and non members. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Area YMCA will offer holiday break camp for kids ages five to 13. (Source: WALB)

Are you looking for a place to take your kids on President's Day?

The Albany Area YMCA will offer holiday break camp for kids ages five to 13.

Staff will have games and sports for the kids.

They also will feed them breakfast, lunch and dinner.

They're expecting 50 to 100 kids.

"A lot of parents are excited about it because a lot of places are not open for President's Day but the YMCA will be open on Monday to accept our kids for holiday camp," said YMCA employee Quaslind Thomas.

The Y's holiday break camp costs $28 for members and non members.

Parents can drop off kids from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Albany main building.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.