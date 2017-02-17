Friday's GISA region tournament scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's GISA region tournament scores

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

South Georgia scores from Friday night's GISA region tournament games:

Boys:

3-AA Championship: Terrell Academy 52, Grace Christian 23

3-AA 3rd place: Crisp Academy 58, Georgia Christian 54

3-AAA Semifinal: Deerfield-Windsor 68, Southland 48

3-AAA Semifinal: Brookwood 49, Valwood 48

Girls:

3-AA Championship: Crisp Academy 46, Westwood 42

3-AA 3rd place: Terrell Academy 54, Georgia Christian 26

3-AAA Semifinal: Brookwood 57, Deerfield-Windsor 54

3-AAA Semifinal: Tiftarea 51, Southland 34

