Friday's GISA region tournament scores

South Georgia scores from Friday night's GISA region tournament games:
Boys:
3-AA Championship: Terrell Academy 52, Grace Christian 23
3-AA 3rd place: Crisp Academy 58, Georgia Christian 54
3-AAA Semifinal: Deerfield-Windsor 68, Southland 48
3-AAA Semifinal: Brookwood 49, Valwood 48
Girls:
3-AA Championship: Crisp Academy 46, Westwood 42
3-AA 3rd place: Terrell Academy 54, Georgia Christian 26
3-AAA Semifinal: Brookwood 57, Deerfield-Windsor 54
3-AAA Semifinal: Tiftarea 51, Southland 34
