Georgia Chamber to open Tifton regional office

This is the first regional office (Source:WALB)

The office will open by summer (Source:WALB)

The State Chamber of Commerce is preparing to open the doors to its first regional office.

The facility will be in Tifton.

Meeting spaces and employees will help the business communities of south Georgia.

Members of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce said they're excited to have the building in their own backyard.

Tifton-Tift County Chamber Vice President Chris Beckham said the move to open the office shows the State chamber is not solely focused on Metro Atlanta.

"There's a concept, or a misconception, that all business is done in Atlanta," Beckham said. "I think this is a great show of faith by the Georgia Chamber that they are accessible to all of Georgia, including us in South Georgia."

Beckham said the state chamber regional office should be open by summer.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.