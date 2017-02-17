Pro fisherman speaks at storm relief event

The inspirational story of a man born limbless, who overcame adversity to become a professional fisherman was shared Friday to help raise money for storm victims.

Salem Baptist Church hosted the fifth annual Men's Wild Game Supper in Worth County.

Attendees enjoy the variety of meat, while Clay Dyer, a pro fisherman, spoke about making the best out of a tough situation.

Organizers said they've been impressed by how helpful neighbors have been to each other after the storm.

"It was like families of brothers and sisters that have always known each other," organizer Tommy Pendley said. "They never asked questions. They came in with chainsaws, they jumped off of trucks, they'd go in and cut yards."

All the money raised from the event will be added to a Worth County storm victim relief fund.

