Friday's GHSA 1st round basketball scores

South Georgia basketball scores from Friday night's GHSA round 1 matches:
Boys:
Colquitt Co. 64, Kennesaw Mtn. 53
Crisp Co. 108, Savannah 106 (3OT)
Islands 78, Worth Co. 60
Girls:
Colquitt Co. 49, North Cobb 48 (OT)
Marietta 66, Lowndes 58
Valdosta 57, Evans 31
Grovetown 59, Coffee 48
Fayette Co. 45, Bainbridge 36
Cross Creek 60, Americus-Sumter 51
Monroe 64, SE Bulloch 25
Cook 60, Jenkins 49
Beach 61, Dougherty 33
Fitzgerald 86, Dublin 76
Berrien 57, Washington Co. 38
Bleckley Co. 51, Thomasville 43
Dodge Co. 70, Early Co. 51
Terrell Co. 53, Greene Co. 46
Wilcox Co. 48, Manchester 42
Lanier Co. 52, Mitchell Co. 43
Turner Co. 48, Seminole Co.40
