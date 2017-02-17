Friday's GHSA 1st round basketball scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's GHSA 1st round basketball scores

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
ALBANY, GA

South Georgia basketball scores from Friday night's GHSA round 1 matches:

Boys:

Colquitt Co. 64, Kennesaw Mtn. 53

Crisp Co. 108, Savannah 106 (3OT)

Islands 78, Worth Co. 60

Girls:

Colquitt Co. 49, North Cobb 48 (OT)

Marietta 66, Lowndes 58

Valdosta 57, Evans 31

Grovetown 59, Coffee 48

Fayette Co. 45, Bainbridge 36

Cross Creek 60, Americus-Sumter 51

Monroe 64, SE Bulloch 25

Cook 60, Jenkins 49

Beach 61, Dougherty 33

Fitzgerald 86, Dublin 76

Berrien 57, Washington Co. 38

Bleckley Co. 51, Thomasville 43

Dodge Co. 70, Early Co. 51

Terrell Co. 53, Greene Co. 46

Wilcox Co. 48, Manchester 42

Lanier Co. 52, Mitchell Co. 43

Turner Co. 48, Seminole Co.40

