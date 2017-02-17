Bill to spark rural Georgia downtown areas passed

Friday marked day 20 of the 40 sessions of the state legislative session.

House Bill 73 was passed Thursday.

The bill will provide tax credit incentives to promote the revitalization of vacant rural Georgia downtowns.

If signed by Governor Nathan Deal, proponents says it will create jobs and economic growth for towns in south Georgia.

Albany State Representative Winfred Dukes was one of the bill's supporters.

"We're looking forward to seeing if we can continue a very forward progression as far as legislating this year," said Representative Dukes. "And try to see if we can do whatever we can to impact the lives of the people we represent in South Georgia."

With 20 days left in the 2017 session under the Gold Dome, Dukes said legislators are concerned that sales taxes are about the same, while income and corporate taxes in Georgia are increasing.

