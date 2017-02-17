Albany Arbor day celebrations pushed to March 4th

Thousands of trees were destroyed through January's storms (Source: WALB)

The state of Georgia celebrated Arbor day Friday, but in Albany festivities will be postponed.

March 4th will be the new date to repopulate the South Georgia canopies.

The January storms wiped out thousands of trees, which makes planting new vegetation pertinent.

On Friday March 3rd live oaks will be planted at Radium Springs Elementary, and that Saturday they will hold a community wide event planting trees on Blaylock st.

"It's a great event for parents to bring their children," said executive director of Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Judy Bowles. "And as they raise their children they can ride by and say I helped plant that tree."

