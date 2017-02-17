Colquitt County Investigators search for furniture theft suspect

Colquitt County Sheriff's Investigators would like to know who this man is, and are asking your help identifying him.

Surveillance video was captured from a store on Main Street in Dawson, where investigators say a man sold the unsuspecting store owners stolen furniture.

Investigators say $15,000 worth of furniture was taken by stealing three trailers from Woodhaven in Cairo and Moultrie on Saturday. Surveillance video was captured of one of the trailers being stolen.

Wednesday, Colquitt Co. sheriff's investigators recovered some of the stolen couches, loveseats, and chairs in the Main Street Dawson Store.

Two of the stolen trailers were later found in an empty East Albany field off Hobson Drive.

Now Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Investigators are wanting to identify man in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office at 229-616-7430.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved